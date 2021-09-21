Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Sold by Grace Capital

Grace Capital lowered its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 30.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the quarter. Grace Capital’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,492,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,360,452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451,470 shares during the period. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI acquired a new position in Caterpillar during the first quarter worth about $122,802,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 1,045.9% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 478,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $110,997,000 after acquiring an additional 436,928 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 30.7% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,853,870 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $403,460,000 after acquiring an additional 435,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. purchased a new position in Caterpillar during the 2nd quarter valued at about $73,392,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.82% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CAT. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Caterpillar from $268.00 to $256.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $258.00 to $241.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $264.00 price target on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Caterpillar from $181.00 to $172.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $270.00 target price on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $233.80.

Shares of NYSE CAT opened at $190.82 on Tuesday. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1-year low of $142.73 and a 1-year high of $246.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.47 billion, a PE ratio of 23.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $209.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $221.87.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $12.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.53 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 30.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 10.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director David Maclennan bought 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $206.20 per share, for a total transaction of $103,100.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

