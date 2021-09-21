Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Stock Holdings Boosted by Alerus Financial NA

Alerus Financial NA lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 23,965 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,515 shares during the period. Alerus Financial NA’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $5,215,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Caterpillar by 5.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,888,853 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,028,123,000 after acquiring an additional 2,064,453 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Caterpillar by 11.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,492,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,360,452,000 after acquiring an additional 1,451,470 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Caterpillar by 4.4% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,454,057 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,960,242,000 after acquiring an additional 360,098 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Caterpillar by 2.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,331,794 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,926,476,000 after acquiring an additional 229,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Caterpillar by 3.6% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,643,352 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,445,793,000 after acquiring an additional 228,718 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.82% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director David Maclennan purchased 500 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $206.20 per share, with a total value of $103,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CAT. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $270.00 target price on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $268.00 to $256.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $264.00 target price on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $181.00 to $172.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $258.00 to $241.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $233.80.

CAT stock traded down $3.51 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $187.31. 132,889 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,425,602. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $209.26 and its 200-day moving average is $221.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The company has a market cap of $102.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.90. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52-week low of $142.73 and a 52-week high of $246.69.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $12.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.53 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 30.80%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 10.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

