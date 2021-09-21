Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) Short Interest Update

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,530,000 shares, an increase of 21.4% from the August 15th total of 1,260,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 289,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.3 days. Currently, 2.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cathay General Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Cathay General Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist upped their target price on shares of Cathay General Bancorp from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Cathay General Bancorp from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.00.

CATY traded up $0.18 on Tuesday, hitting $38.43. 3,857 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 347,372. The firm has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 1.51. Cathay General Bancorp has a twelve month low of $20.59 and a twelve month high of $45.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $38.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $160.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.05 million. Cathay General Bancorp had a net margin of 39.05% and a return on equity of 11.47%. On average, analysts predict that Cathay General Bancorp will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 30th were given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 27th. Cathay General Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.21%.

In other Cathay General Bancorp news, Vice Chairman Peter Wu sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.74, for a total value of $794,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CATY. Commerce Bank grew its position in Cathay General Bancorp by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 16,110 shares of the bank’s stock worth $657,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Cathay General Bancorp by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,507 shares of the bank’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its position in Cathay General Bancorp by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 9,683 shares of the bank’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Cathay General Bancorp by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 172,900 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,051,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new position in Cathay General Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $327,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.73% of the company’s stock.

Cathay General Bancorp is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers commercial mortgage loans, commercial loans, small business administration loans, residential mortgage loans, real estate construction loans, home equity lines of credit, and installment loans to individuals for automobile, household, and other consumer expenditures.

