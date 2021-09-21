CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $6.67 Billion

Analysts forecast that CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) will post $6.67 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for CBRE Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $6.72 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $6.61 billion. CBRE Group posted sales of $5.65 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CBRE Group will report full-year sales of $26.80 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $26.78 billion to $26.82 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $29.32 billion, with estimates ranging from $29.30 billion to $29.34 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow CBRE Group.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.58. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 20.78% and a net margin of 4.84%. The company had revenue of $6.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.05 billion.

CBRE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James increased their target price on CBRE Group from $93.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on CBRE Group in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $112.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.00.

In other news, Director Brandon B. Boze sold 302,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.41, for a total transaction of $29,115,820.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Brandon B. Boze sold 341,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.47, for a total transaction of $32,555,270.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 661,227 shares of company stock valued at $63,439,266 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new position in shares of CBRE Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of CBRE Group in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 196.0% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 88.9% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 865 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. 94.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CBRE traded down $0.77 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $93.76. The stock had a trading volume of 49,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,571,312. The company’s 50-day moving average is $93.48 and its 200 day moving average is $87.15. CBRE Group has a 12-month low of $43.17 and a 12-month high of $99.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $31.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.49.

CBRE Group Company Profile

CBRE Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions and Real Estate Investments. The Advisory Services Segment provides a comprehensive range of services globally, including property leasing, capital markets (property sales and mortgage origination, sales and servicing), property management, project management services and valuation services.

