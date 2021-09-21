Celer Network Price Tops $0.0883 on Major Exchanges (CELR)

Celer Network (CURRENCY:CELR) traded up 5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 21st. Celer Network has a market cap of $516.83 million and approximately $309.73 million worth of Celer Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Celer Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0883 or 0.00000211 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Celer Network has traded 4.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002394 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.44 or 0.00053702 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002392 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $52.19 or 0.00124883 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.38 or 0.00012878 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.44 or 0.00044124 BTC.

Celer Network Profile

Celer Network is a coin. Its launch date was March 19th, 2019. Celer Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,852,080,630 coins. Celer Network’s official Twitter account is @CelerNetwork . Celer Network’s official message board is medium.com/celer-network . Celer Network’s official website is www.celer.network/#

According to CryptoCompare, “Celer Network is a leading layer-2 scaling platform that aims to enable fast, easy and secure off-chain transactions for not only payment transactions, but also generalized off-chain smart contract. It enables everyone to quickly build, operate, and use highly scalable decentralized applications through innovations in off-chain scaling techniques and incentive-aligned crypto-economics. “

Celer Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celer Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Celer Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Celer Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

