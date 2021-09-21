Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) Short Interest Down 32.4% in August

Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) saw a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,280,000 shares, a decline of 32.4% from the August 15th total of 21,110,000 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 8,860,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Cenovus Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, July 19th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$16.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$13.50 to C$14.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Cenovus Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.31.

Shares of NYSE CVE traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.41. 337,381 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,501,781. Cenovus Energy has a 1 year low of $3.15 and a 1 year high of $10.55. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -166.60 and a beta of 3.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.18). Cenovus Energy had a net margin of 0.43% and a negative return on equity of 2.61%. The company had revenue of $8.61 billion for the quarter. Research analysts predict that Cenovus Energy will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0139 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -3.77%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CVE. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Cenovus Energy during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Cenovus Energy by 70.5% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 112,938 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $847,000 after buying an additional 46,699 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in Cenovus Energy by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 69,058 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $519,000 after buying an additional 1,993 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Cenovus Energy by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 143,224 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after buying an additional 7,755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MD Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in Cenovus Energy in the 1st quarter worth $130,000. 49.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cenovus Energy, Inc engages in provision of gas and oil. Its activities include development, production, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLS), and natural gas in Canada. The firm operates through four segments: Oil Sands, Conventional, Refining & Marketing, and Corporate & Eliminations.

