Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) Stock Holdings Increased by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) by 208.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,842 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,785 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Central Garden & Pet were worth $1,180,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Central Garden & Pet in the first quarter valued at about $56,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 1,422.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 3,173 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Central Garden & Pet during the first quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Central Garden & Pet during the first quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Central Garden & Pet during the first quarter valued at approximately $235,000. 66.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CENTA opened at $41.39 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.55. The company has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 13.62 and a beta of 0.64. Central Garden & Pet has a 12-month low of $33.13 and a 12-month high of $55.82.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.38. Central Garden & Pet had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 5.19%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Central Garden & Pet will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Central Garden & Pet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Central Garden & Pet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.67.

Central Garden & Pet Co is an innovator, producer and distributor of branded and private label products for the lawn & garden and pet supplies markets in the United States. Founded initially as a distribution company, it grew its business through a succession of over 50 acquisitions and created a broad portfolio which allows for economies of scale and market advantages.

