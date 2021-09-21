Ceres Power (OTCMKTS:CPWHF) Trading Down 2.8%

Ceres Power Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:CPWHF) shares were down 2.8% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $15.39 and last traded at $15.66. Approximately 380 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 3,850 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.11.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.26.

About Ceres Power (OTCMKTS:CPWHF)

Ceres Power Holding plc engages in development and commercialization of fuel cell technology. It offers its product under the Steel Cell brand. The company was founded in May 2001 and is headquartered in Horsham, the United Kingdom.

