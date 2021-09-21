Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) Position Increased by Cascadia Advisory Services LLC

Cascadia Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 12.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,451 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,593 shares during the period. Cascadia Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Cerner were worth $2,458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CERN. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Cerner by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 101,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,318,000 after purchasing an additional 14,498 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in Cerner by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 60,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,328,000 after purchasing an additional 8,899 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Cerner by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 681,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,014,000 after purchasing an additional 22,731 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Cerner in the 1st quarter worth approximately $619,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Cerner by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 4,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the period. 85.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cerner alerts:

Shares of Cerner stock traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $74.00. 5,094 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,457,369. The company has a market cap of $21.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.65. Cerner Co. has a 52 week low of $66.75 and a 52 week high of $84.20.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. Cerner had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 18.32%. Cerner’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cerner Co. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Investors of record on Monday, September 27th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 24th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. Cerner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.92%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Cerner from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Cerner from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Cerner from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Cerner from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.40.

In other Cerner news, insider Tracy L. Platt sold 9,989 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.70, for a total value of $796,123.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Daniel Devers sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.45, for a total transaction of $697,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,739 shares of company stock worth $2,273,398 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Cerner Company Profile

Cerner Corp. designs, develops, markets, installs, hosts and supports health care information technology, health care devices, hardware and content solutions for health care organizations and consumers. The company also provides value-added services, including implementation and training, remote hosting, operational management services, revenue cycle services, support and maintenance, health care data analysis, clinical process optimization, transaction processing, employee wellness programs and third party administrator services for employer-based health plans.

Featured Story: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CERN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN).

Receive News & Ratings for Cerner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cerner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.