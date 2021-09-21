Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) Shares Up 5.4%

Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT) shot up 5.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $36.34 and last traded at $36.28. 21,530 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 684,088 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.41.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CERT. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Certara from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Certara from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.33.

Get Certara alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 5.82 and a quick ratio of 5.82. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion and a P/E ratio of -107.53.

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.02). On average, analysts forecast that Certara, Inc. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jieun W. Choe sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.76, for a total value of $715,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 316,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,326,121.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO William F. Feehery sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.53, for a total transaction of $1,989,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,238,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,910,799.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,626,751 shares of company stock worth $616,925,575. 6.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Certara by 2.5% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Certara by 1.4% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 36,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Certara by 11.4% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 8,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Certara in the second quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of Certara by 80,750.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.05% of the company’s stock.

Certara Company Profile (NASDAQ:CERT)

Certara Inc provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinincal and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software and technology to transform drug discovery and development.

Featured Article: Stock Symbol

Receive News & Ratings for Certara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Certara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.