CEVA’s (CEVA) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Northland Securities

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at Northland Securities in a research note issued on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $57.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock. Northland Securities’ price target suggests a potential upside of 32.37% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CEVA. Zacks Investment Research cut CEVA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on CEVA in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.57.

Shares of NASDAQ CEVA traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $43.06. The company had a trading volume of 1,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 231,634. The stock has a market cap of $988.01 million, a PE ratio of -286.67, a P/E/G ratio of 37.57 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $45.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.71. CEVA has a 1-year low of $36.00 and a 1-year high of $83.95.

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $30.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.35 million. CEVA had a positive return on equity of 0.24% and a negative net margin of 3.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that CEVA will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in shares of CEVA by 24.8% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,516,426 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $85,147,000 after acquiring an additional 301,423 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of CEVA by 528.5% during the 1st quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 265,250 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,894,000 after buying an additional 223,043 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CEVA by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,625,912 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $203,595,000 after buying an additional 205,638 shares in the last quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CEVA during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,725,000. Finally, Amundi purchased a new stake in CEVA in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,321,000. 78.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CEVA Company Profile

CEVA, Inc engages in the licensing of signal processing platforms and artificial intelligence processors to chip manufacturers. The firm offers Digital Signal Processors, AI processors, wireless platforms and complementary software for sensor fusion, image enhancement, computer vision, voice input and artificial intelligence.

