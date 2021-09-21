CF Acquisition Corp. IV (NASDAQ:CFIV) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

CF Acquisition Corp. IV (NASDAQ:CFIV) saw a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 110,100 shares, a drop of 32.6% from the August 15th total of 163,400 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 43,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days.

CFIV opened at $9.72 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.71 and its 200-day moving average is $9.75. CF Acquisition Corp. IV has a 1-year low of $9.61 and a 1-year high of $10.81.

Get CF Acquisition Corp. IV alerts:

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in CF Acquisition Corp. IV during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $97,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new stake in CF Acquisition Corp. IV during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $116,000. Wexford Capital LP acquired a new stake in CF Acquisition Corp. IV during the 1st quarter worth approximately $125,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in CF Acquisition Corp. IV during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $138,000. Finally, Vivaldi Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in CF Acquisition Corp. IV during the 1st quarter worth approximately $176,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.22% of the company’s stock.

CF Acquisition Corp. IV does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the financial services, healthcare, real estate, technology, and software industries.

See Also: Market Timing

Receive News & Ratings for CF Acquisition Corp. IV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Acquisition Corp. IV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.