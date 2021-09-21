CF Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFBK) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $19.43

CF Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:CFBK) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $19.43 and traded as low as $18.81. CF Bankshares shares last traded at $19.98, with a volume of 8,105 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CF Bankshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $107.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 0.80.

CF Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFBK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The savings and loans company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.01. CF Bankshares had a net margin of 29.21% and a return on equity of 24.41%. Analysts expect that CF Bankshares Inc. will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 22nd were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 21st. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. CF Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.68%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CFBK. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of CF Bankshares by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,589 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in CF Bankshares by 63.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,295 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 8,240 shares during the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in CF Bankshares in the 1st quarter valued at about $332,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in CF Bankshares in the 1st quarter valued at about $313,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of CF Bankshares by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 553,088 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $10,774,000 after purchasing an additional 89,983 shares during the last quarter. 34.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CF Bankshares, Inc operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of business banking products and services. Its products and services include commercial loans and leases, commercial and residential real estate loans and treasury management depository services. The company was founded in September 1998 and is headquartered in Worthington, OH.

