Chandler Asset Management Inc. Acquires 8,935 Shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Chandler Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX) by 10.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93,945 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,935 shares during the period. Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares comprises about 1.4% of Chandler Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Chandler Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $5,364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BNDX. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 445.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 761 shares during the period. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $86,000.

Shares of BNDX opened at $57.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $57.75 and a 200-day moving average of $57.31. Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $56.53 and a one year high of $58.77.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 1st.

