Charter Trust Co. Has $2.93 Million Stake in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR)

Charter Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 36,344 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 685 shares during the quarter. Charter Trust Co.’s holdings in The Timken were worth $2,929,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TKR. First Horizon Corp grew its stake in shares of The Timken by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 2,204 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in The Timken by 1.7% in the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 8,229 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $663,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in The Timken by 0.7% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 19,743 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,603,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its stake in The Timken by 3.3% in the second quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 4,503 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, Intrust Bank NA increased its holdings in shares of The Timken by 2.5% during the second quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 6,346 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $512,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.33% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on TKR shares. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of The Timken from $87.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of The Timken from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of The Timken from $91.00 to $84.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.25.

The Timken stock traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $65.48. 5,578 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 559,833. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a PE ratio of 14.11, a P/E/G ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 1.72. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The Timken Company has a one year low of $52.51 and a one year high of $92.39.

The Timken (NYSE:TKR) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.07). The Timken had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 16.29%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Timken Company will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. The Timken’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.27%.

The Timken Co engages in the engineering, manufacturing and marketing of bearings and power transmission products. It offers gearboxes, belts, chain, lubrication systems, couplings, industrial clutches and brakes. It operates through the Mobile Industries and Process Industries segments. The Mobile Industries segment serves OEM customers that manufacture off-highway equipment for the agricultural, mining and construction markets; on-highway vehicles including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks; rail cars and locomotives; outdoor power equipment; and rotorcraft and fixed-wing aircraft.

