Charter Trust Co. Lowers Holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Charter Trust Co. trimmed its holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,661 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 558 shares during the period. Charter Trust Co.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $4,334,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Lam Research by 5.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,623,134 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,056,174,000 after acquiring an additional 76,562 shares in the last quarter. Alerus Financial NA increased its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 6.0% in the second quarter. Alerus Financial NA now owns 9,341 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,078,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the second quarter worth about $836,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 8.4% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 73,347 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $47,727,000 after purchasing an additional 5,683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Matisse Capital increased its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 13.6% in the second quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 4,580 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,980,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LRCX traded down $0.31 on Tuesday, reaching $589.60. The company had a trading volume of 40,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,448,395. Lam Research Co. has a 52-week low of $300.70 and a 52-week high of $673.80. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $608.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $611.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.70 billion, a PE ratio of 21.90, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $8.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.53 by $0.56. Lam Research had a return on equity of 70.92% and a net margin of 26.72%. The business had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.78 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 33.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 28th will be issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 27th. This is an increase from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.09%.

LRCX has been the subject of several analyst reports. BNP Paribas lowered Lam Research from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $640.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $653.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered Lam Research from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $750.00 to $690.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $790.00 price target on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lam Research presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $702.83.

In related news, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $603.79, for a total transaction of $301,895.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,464 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total value of $2,678,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

