Charter Trust Co. Lowers Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Charter Trust Co. reduced its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 965 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 27 shares during the quarter. Charter Trust Co.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,418,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Noked Israel Ltd boosted its position in Alphabet by 51.0% during the 1st quarter. Noked Israel Ltd now owns 1,540 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,186,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 13.9% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 834 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,725,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Graypoint LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.7% during the first quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 725 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,499,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 25.6% in the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 54 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the period. Finally, Kingfisher Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 8.8% in the first quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 310 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $641,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. 31.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alphabet alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on GOOG. Wolfe Research upped their price target on Alphabet from $2,900.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,575.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,510.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,087.17.

Shares of Alphabet stock traded up $32.30 on Tuesday, reaching $2,812.64. 23,953 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,321,586. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2,781.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $2,490.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.88 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,406.55 and a fifty-two week high of $2,936.41.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. The company had revenue of $61.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.08 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 27.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $10.13 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Sergey Brin sold 13,889 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,724.78, for a total transaction of $37,844,469.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,863.38, for a total transaction of $8,590,140.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 464,489 shares of company stock valued at $334,390,376 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Read More: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.