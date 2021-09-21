Charter Trust Co. Raises Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Charter Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,352 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 821 shares during the quarter. Charter Trust Co.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $9,652,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bar Harbor Trust Services raised its holdings in Caterpillar by 4.7% in the second quarter. Bar Harbor Trust Services now owns 1,125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,775,072 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,039,199,000 after purchasing an additional 46,320 shares in the last quarter. Alerus Financial NA lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Alerus Financial NA now owns 23,965 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,515 shares during the last quarter. Day & Ennis LLC grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 5.1% during the second quarter. Day & Ennis LLC now owns 2,174 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prentice Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Caterpillar by 30.3% in the second quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC now owns 872 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CAT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price objective on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Friday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $258.00 to $241.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $181.00 to $172.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $264.00 price objective on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $233.80.

In other news, Director David Maclennan purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $206.20 per share, for a total transaction of $103,100.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Caterpillar stock traded down $0.97 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $189.85. The company had a trading volume of 164,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,425,602. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12-month low of $142.73 and a 12-month high of $246.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $209.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $221.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.94, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.90.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $12.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.53 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 30.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 10.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

