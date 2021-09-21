Charter Trust Co. Sells 729 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Charter Trust Co. lessened its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 3.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,300 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 729 shares during the quarter. Charter Trust Co.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $7,046,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MA. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. increased its position in Mastercard by 196.3% during the first quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 80 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in Mastercard in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Mastercard in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.97% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 78,973 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.34, for a total transaction of $29,246,860.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 107,902,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,960,750,357.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Ann Cairns sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.15, for a total transaction of $1,216,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 114,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,582,676.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 876,377 shares of company stock valued at $330,177,910 over the last quarter. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE MA traded up $2.31 on Tuesday, hitting $342.00. 94,312 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,786,783. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The business’s fifty day moving average is $363.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $368.53. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12 month low of $281.20 and a 12 month high of $401.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $337.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.13, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.16.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.23. Mastercard had a return on equity of 109.48% and a net margin of 43.22%. The company had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. Analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 8.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 9th. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 27.37%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MA shares. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $428.00 to $453.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $452.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $435.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Mastercard from $444.00 to $451.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Mastercard from $427.00 to $429.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $418.48.

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

