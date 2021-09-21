Chemical Co. Ltd. Sumitomo Acquires 37,913 Shares of Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV) Stock

Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV) major shareholder Chemical Co. Ltd. Sumitomo bought 37,913 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.79 per share, for a total transaction of $864,037.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Chemical Co. Ltd. Sumitomo also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 15th, Chemical Co. Ltd. Sumitomo acquired 89,864 shares of Myovant Sciences stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.98 per share, for a total transaction of $1,975,210.72.

On Monday, September 13th, Chemical Co. Ltd. Sumitomo acquired 83,178 shares of Myovant Sciences stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.38 per share, for a total transaction of $1,944,701.64.

On Friday, September 10th, Chemical Co. Ltd. Sumitomo acquired 30,000 shares of Myovant Sciences stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.11 per share, for a total transaction of $753,300.00.

On Tuesday, September 7th, Chemical Co. Ltd. Sumitomo acquired 33,200 shares of Myovant Sciences stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.23 per share, for a total transaction of $870,836.00.

On Friday, September 3rd, Chemical Co. Ltd. Sumitomo bought 31,200 shares of Myovant Sciences stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $26.76 per share, for a total transaction of $834,912.00.

On Monday, August 30th, Chemical Co. Ltd. Sumitomo bought 70,000 shares of Myovant Sciences stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.92 per share, for a total transaction of $1,674,400.00.

On Friday, August 27th, Chemical Co. Ltd. Sumitomo bought 37,038 shares of Myovant Sciences stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.17 per share, for a total transaction of $858,170.46.

On Wednesday, August 25th, Chemical Co. Ltd. Sumitomo bought 28,709 shares of Myovant Sciences stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.44 per share, for a total transaction of $644,229.96.

On Monday, August 23rd, Chemical Co. Ltd. Sumitomo bought 55,447 shares of Myovant Sciences stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.30 per share, for a total transaction of $1,236,468.10.

On Friday, August 20th, Chemical Co. Ltd. Sumitomo purchased 46,478 shares of Myovant Sciences stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.86 per share, for a total transaction of $969,531.08.

NYSE:MYOV opened at $22.11 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.66. Myovant Sciences Ltd. has a 12 month low of $13.42 and a 12 month high of $30.90. The stock has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.06 and a beta of 2.87.

Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.46). The company had revenue of $41.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.19 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Myovant Sciences Ltd. will post -2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MYOV shares. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Myovant Sciences in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Myovant Sciences in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Myovant Sciences in a report on Friday, August 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Myovant Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.57.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Myovant Sciences by 186.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 383,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,884,000 after acquiring an additional 249,313 shares during the period. Pier Capital LLC raised its holdings in Myovant Sciences by 37.4% in the first quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 554,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,417,000 after buying an additional 150,940 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in Myovant Sciences by 21.0% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 77,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,594,000 after buying an additional 13,508 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Myovant Sciences by 12.1% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 38,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $796,000 after buying an additional 4,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Myovant Sciences in the first quarter worth about $3,853,000. 33.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Myovant Sciences

Myovant Sciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of women’s health and endocrine diseases. It offers ORGOVYXTM (relugolix), a oral gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) receptor antagonist for the treatment of adult patients with advanced prostate cancer.

