Chesswood Group (TSE:CHW) Stock Price Down 1.9%

Chesswood Group Limited (TSE:CHW)’s share price dropped 1.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$11.43 and last traded at C$11.45. Approximately 7,064 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 25,176 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$11.67.

CHW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Chesswood Group from C$14.50 to C$16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Cormark raised their price target on shares of Chesswood Group from C$16.00 to C$17.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a C$14.00 price target on shares of Chesswood Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Get Chesswood Group alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 39.46, a quick ratio of 37.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 565.13. The company has a market capitalization of C$191.59 million and a PE ratio of 8.77. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$11.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$11.83.

Chesswood Group (TSE:CHW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported C$0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.13 by C$0.27. The firm had revenue of C$30.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$29.40 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Chesswood Group Limited will post 1.3600001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. Chesswood Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.78%.

In other news, insider CB Leaseco Holdings Inc. bought 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$11.58 per share, with a total value of C$39,375.74. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,884,484 shares in the company, valued at C$21,824,397.65. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 10,700 shares of company stock valued at $123,417.

About Chesswood Group (TSE:CHW)

Chesswood Group Limited, a financial services company, operates primarily in the specialty finance industry. The company offers micro and small-ticket commercial equipment financing to small and medium-sized businesses through a network of approximately 600 independent equipment finance broker firms and equipment vendors in the United States; and commercial equipment financing to small and medium businesses through a network of approximately 50 independent equipment finance broker firms in Canada.

Read More: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Chesswood Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chesswood Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.