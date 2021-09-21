China Xiangtai Food Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:PLIN) Short Interest Up 20.8% in August

China Xiangtai Food Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:PLIN) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 518,700 shares, a growth of 20.8% from the August 15th total of 429,500 shares. Approximately 1.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 353,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in China Xiangtai Food during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of China Xiangtai Food in the 1st quarter valued at $153,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of China Xiangtai Food in the 1st quarter valued at $148,000. HRT Financial LP increased its stake in shares of China Xiangtai Food by 1,528.6% in the 1st quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 166,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 156,238 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of China Xiangtai Food in the 1st quarter valued at $102,000. 0.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PLIN stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.06. 496 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 987,940. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.19. China Xiangtai Food has a 1-year low of $0.62 and a 1-year high of $1.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

China Xiangtai Food Co, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the slaughtering, processing, packing, distribution, wholesale, and retail of various fresh pork meat and parts in the People's Republic of China. It offers fresh pork and byproducts, as well as beef, lamb, chicken, duck, and rabbit meat.

