CI Financial Corp (NYSE:CIXX) Short Interest Up 28.4% in August

CI Financial Corp (NYSE:CIXX) was the target of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 323,200 shares, a growth of 28.4% from the August 15th total of 251,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 34,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9.3 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of CI Financial stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.33. 2,001 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,129. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of $4.13 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.02. CI Financial has a 52 week low of $11.68 and a 52 week high of $21.26. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.55.

CI Financial (NYSE:CIXX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $662.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $679.30 million. The business’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that CI Financial will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.143 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. CI Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.79%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CI Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Desjardins raised their target price on CI Financial from C$27.00 to C$29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. TD Securities raised their target price on CI Financial from C$26.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. CIBC raised CI Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on CI Financial from C$26.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.83.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CIXX. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in CI Financial by 24,166.7% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 72,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after purchasing an additional 72,500 shares during the last quarter. Engine Capital Management LP raised its position in CI Financial by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Engine Capital Management LP now owns 1,263,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,182,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in CI Financial by 96.9% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 100,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,851,000 after purchasing an additional 49,554 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its position in CI Financial by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,823,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,499,000 after purchasing an additional 373,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in CI Financial by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 791,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,550,000 after purchasing an additional 127,063 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.66% of the company’s stock.

CI Financial Company Profile

CI Financial Corp. is an independent company offering global asset management and wealth management advisory services. It operates through the following business segments: Asset Management and Wealth Management. The Asset Management segment provides the majority of CI’s income and derives its revenue principally from the fees earned on the management of investment funds and other fee-earning investment products.

