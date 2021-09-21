Cibc World Markets Corp Has $479,000 Holdings in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG)

Cibc World Markets Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) by 27.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,251 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,425 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Leggett & Platt were worth $479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Leggett & Platt by 11.0% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 180,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,262,000 after buying an additional 17,871 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Leggett & Platt by 4.1% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 231,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,579,000 after buying an additional 9,128 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. increased its position in Leggett & Platt by 23.3% during the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 104,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,788,000 after buying an additional 19,806 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in Leggett & Platt by 24.0% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 8,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 1,608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new position in Leggett & Platt during the first quarter worth approximately $552,000. 72.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Leggett & Platt alerts:

Leggett & Platt stock opened at $45.65 on Tuesday. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $39.25 and a 12 month high of $59.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $48.09 and its 200-day moving average is $49.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.27 and a beta of 1.48.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.12. Leggett & Platt had a return on equity of 27.49% and a net margin of 8.48%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.87%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Leggett & Platt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.00.

About Leggett & Platt

Leggett & Platt, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of furniture and engineered components; and products among homes, offices, automobiles, and commercial aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Bedding, Flooring, Furniture & Textile, and Specialized Products. The Bedding Products segment supplies of products and components for the home, including mattress springs and specialty foam, as well as adjustable beds, bedding machinery, steel rod, and drawn wire.

Further Reading: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG).

Receive News & Ratings for Leggett & Platt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leggett & Platt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.