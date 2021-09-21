Cibc World Markets Corp Sells 38,487 Shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Cibc World Markets Corp reduced its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) by 71.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,358 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,487 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $541,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 1,156.7% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the period. Eukles Asset Management bought a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $92,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $106,000. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper during the 1st quarter worth approximately $104,000. Institutional investors own 46.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on KDP. TheStreet upgraded Keurig Dr Pepper from a “d” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Keurig Dr Pepper from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.67.

In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, insider Justin Whitmore acquired 1,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $34.34 per share, with a total value of $35,198.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Herbert Derek Hopkins sold 38,513 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.04, for a total value of $1,349,495.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KDP opened at $34.32 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.84, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.38. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $35.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.20. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.67 and a 52 week high of $37.11.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.07 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 8.91% and a net margin of 13.49%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a $0.1875 dividend. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.57%.

Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc engages in the production and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment includes manufacture and distribution of finished goods relating to coffee, pods, and brewers.

