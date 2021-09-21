Cibc World Markets Corp Sells 4,294 Shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

Cibc World Markets Corp reduced its stake in shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,294 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Pentair were worth $779,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PNR. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Pentair by 62.8% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,921,499 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $119,749,000 after buying an additional 741,309 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Pentair by 132.9% in the second quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 825,574 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,693,000 after purchasing an additional 471,042 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Pentair by 121.3% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 730,962 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,554,000 after purchasing an additional 400,626 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pentair by 2.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,651,545 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $850,764,000 after purchasing an additional 261,154 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Pentair by 6.2% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,543,735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $222,086,000 after purchasing an additional 207,432 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.01% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PNR opened at $75.31 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $75.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.79. The company has a market capitalization of $12.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.61, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.17. Pentair plc has a 1-year low of $44.07 and a 1-year high of $80.40.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $941.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $912.55 million. Pentair had a return on equity of 23.69% and a net margin of 13.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Pentair plc will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PNR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pentair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Pentair from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Pentair from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Pentair from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Pentair from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.86.

Pentair Plc engages in the provision of water solutions for residential, commercial, industrial, infrastructure, and agriculture applications. Its portfolio of solutions enables people, businesses, and industries to access clean, safe water, reduce water consumption, and recover and reuse it. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer Solutions and Industrial & Flow Technologies.

