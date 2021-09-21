Cigna Investments Inc. New Grows Stake in Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI)

Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its stake in Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,447 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Logitech International were worth $418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOGI. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Logitech International by 85.3% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 136,528 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,383,000 after buying an additional 62,847 shares during the period. Boston Financial Mangement LLC purchased a new position in shares of Logitech International during the second quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Logitech International during the first quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of Logitech International by 24.1% during the first quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 81,592 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,595,000 after buying an additional 15,870 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Logitech International by 360.2% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 797,988 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $83,391,000 after acquiring an additional 624,575 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.01% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on LOGI shares. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Logitech International in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Logitech International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Logitech International in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Logitech International from $126.00 to $119.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Logitech International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.88.

Shares of Logitech International stock opened at $95.42 on Tuesday. Logitech International S.A. has a 1 year low of $70.65 and a 1 year high of $140.17. The company has a market capitalization of $15.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s fifty day moving average is $107.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.96.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The technology company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. Logitech International had a net margin of 18.40% and a return on equity of 53.43%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Logitech International S.A. will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be paid a $0.9481 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 20th. This is an increase from Logitech International’s previous annual dividend of $0.87. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. Logitech International’s dividend payout ratio is 14.70%.

Logitech International Company Profile

Logitech International SA is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of peripherals for PCs, tablets, and other digital platforms. Its products include mice, keyboards, presentation remotes, headsets, and speakers. The firm offers solutions for healthy computing, wireless charging, streaming, virtual reality, rom home, schools, healthcare, and software and apps.

