Cigna Investments Inc. New Sells 1,255 Shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG)

Cigna Investments Inc. New decreased its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) by 13.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,976 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,255 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Principal Financial Group by 3.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,756,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,455,000 after purchasing an additional 145,998 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 4.8% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,470,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,326,000 after buying an additional 67,194 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 66.6% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,386,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,610,000 after buying an additional 554,401 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 14.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,313,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,759,000 after buying an additional 166,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Republic International Corp increased its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 45.3% during the second quarter. OLD Republic International Corp now owns 1,216,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,839,000 after buying an additional 379,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

PFG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Principal Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $57.00 to $82.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $69.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. upped their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.55.

Shares of NASDAQ PFG opened at $61.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $64.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $16.64 billion, a PE ratio of 10.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.62. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.03 and a 1 year high of $68.40.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 9.58%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.46 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.07%. This is a boost from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.01%.

Principal Financial Group, Inc is a financial company, which offers financial products and services to businesses, individuals and institutional clients. It specializes in retirement solutions, insurance, and investment products through its diverse family of financial services companies and national network of financial professionals.

