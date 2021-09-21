Cigna Investments Inc. New Sells 255 Shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Cigna Investments Inc. New cut its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) by 12.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,878 shares of the company’s stock after selling 255 shares during the quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 58.1% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 136 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 2.1% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $679,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 3.1% during the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 1,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 1.0% during the first quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,514,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 1.6% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $984,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MOH. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Molina Healthcare from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Truist upped their target price on Molina Healthcare from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Molina Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $267.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Truist Securities upped their target price on Molina Healthcare from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Stephens upped their target price on Molina Healthcare from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $287.22.

In other news, Director Ronna Romney sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.16, for a total transaction of $79,548.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Dale B. Wolf sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.19, for a total value of $692,975.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MOH opened at $277.39 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $262.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $252.73. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $151.40 and a fifty-two week high of $283.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $3.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by ($0.07). Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 2.68% and a return on equity of 28.54%. The company had revenue of $6.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.37 billion. Research analysts expect that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 13.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Molina Healthcare Company Profile

Molina Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the Health Plans and Other segments. The Health Plans segment consists of health plans in 11 states and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico and includes direct delivery business. The Other segment includes the historical results of the MMIS and behavioral health subsidiaries.

