Cigna Investments Inc. New Sells 284 Shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Cigna Investments Inc. New reduced its position in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) by 19.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,188 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 284 shares during the quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,628,352 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $502,499,000 after buying an additional 5,353 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 938,266 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $289,540,000 after acquiring an additional 53,545 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 572,260 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $176,394,000 after acquiring an additional 27,562 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 418,592 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $129,174,000 after acquiring an additional 21,831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Capital Management Inc. increased its position in FactSet Research Systems by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. American Capital Management Inc. now owns 253,252 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $78,151,000 after buying an additional 1,126 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.49% of the company’s stock.

FDS stock opened at $374.51 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $14.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.80. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 1 year low of $294.21 and a 1 year high of $390.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 3.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $364.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $339.76.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 28th. The business services provider reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $399.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $397.72 million. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 24.80% and a return on equity of 44.88%. FactSet Research Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.86 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 11.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.17%.

In other FactSet Research Systems news, Director Joseph Zimmel sold 5,626 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.56, for a total transaction of $1,927,242.56. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,613,800.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.41, for a total value of $951,025.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,424 shares of company stock worth $8,704,739 over the last quarter. 0.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on FDS shares. Bank of America raised their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. UBS Group raised their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $261.00 to $273.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $276.00 to $274.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $335.44.

About FactSet Research Systems

FactSet Research Systems Inc (the “”Company”” or “”FactSet””) is a global provider of integrated financial information, analytical applications and services for the investment and corporate communities. Since inception, global financial professionals have utilized the Company’s content and multi-asset class solutions across each stage of the investment process.

