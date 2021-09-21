Cigna Investments Inc. New Sells 786 Shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Cigna Investments Inc. New trimmed its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,034 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 786 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $532,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DGX. ARGI Investment Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 1.2% during the second quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 6,011 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $793,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 1.7% during the first quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,379 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $562,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 2.4% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,917 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $516,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 1.2% during the first quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,349 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ascent Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 2.6% during the second quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,031 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $532,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DGX opened at $154.22 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.20, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.04. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 12 month low of $108.28 and a 12 month high of $160.56. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $147.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $136.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 20.32% and a return on equity of 32.62%. The business’s revenue was up 39.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.42 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 12.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 4th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.18%.

Several brokerages recently commented on DGX. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $158.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $158.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $144.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $155.00.

In related news, CEO Stephen H. Rusckowski sold 32,788 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.01, for a total value of $4,590,647.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 290,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,636,502.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen H. Rusckowski sold 9,493 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.87, for a total transaction of $1,337,278.91. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 424,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,753,954.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,503 shares of company stock worth $7,630,451 in the last three months. 1.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic testing, information and services. It operates through the Diagnostic Information Services (DIS) and All Other segments. The DIS segment offers diagnostic information services to patients, clinicians, hospitals, health plans, and employers.

