Cindicator Reaches Market Capitalization of $27.25 Million (CND)

Cindicator (CURRENCY:CND) traded down 5.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 21st. In the last seven days, Cindicator has traded 18.8% lower against the US dollar. Cindicator has a market cap of $27.25 million and $173,704.00 worth of Cindicator was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cindicator coin can currently be bought for $0.0136 or 0.00000033 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Cindicator alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002429 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.10 or 0.00053671 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002602 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002429 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $51.60 or 0.00125335 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00012656 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.26 or 0.00044356 BTC.

Cindicator Profile

CND is a coin. Its genesis date was September 9th, 2017. Cindicator’s total supply is 2,000,000,005 coins. Cindicator’s official website is cindicator.com . Cindicator’s official Twitter account is @crowd_indicator and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Cindicator is /r/Cindicator and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in 2015, Cindicator is a fintech company improving investment decision-making amid high uncertainty through predictive analytics. Cindicator uses blockchain technology to create a unique ecosystem of 130,000 decentralized analysts whose insights are enhanced by AI. We call it Hybrid Intelligence. Сindicator’s founders envision a future where the collective intelligence of analysts, data scientists, and investors is leveraged by AI to solve the most pressing problems of the post-capitalist era. Alternative website: https://app.cindicator.com/ “

Cindicator Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cindicator directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cindicator should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cindicator using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Cindicator Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cindicator and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.