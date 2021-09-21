Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) Downgraded to Underperform at Bank of America

Bank of America cut shares of Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report released on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have $92.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $105.83.

CRUS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Oppenheimer set a $85.79 target price on Cirrus Logic in a research note on Saturday, July 10th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Cirrus Logic from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Cirrus Logic from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Benchmark began coverage on Cirrus Logic in a report on Thursday, July 29th. They issued a buy rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays upgraded Cirrus Logic from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $104.34.

Shares of Cirrus Logic stock opened at $83.95 on Friday. Cirrus Logic has a 12 month low of $58.28 and a 12 month high of $103.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.23. The stock has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a PE ratio of 23.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.87.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.38. Cirrus Logic had a return on equity of 16.55% and a net margin of 15.41%. The firm had revenue of $277.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.79 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Cirrus Logic will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Jodee Benson sold 10,562 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $929,456.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 15,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,324,752. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Alan R. Schuele sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $425,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,377,025. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 65,851 shares of company stock worth $5,604,019 in the last ninety days. 2.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wasatch Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cirrus Logic in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,508,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 67.2% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,182,317 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $100,639,000 after acquiring an additional 475,050 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Cirrus Logic in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,270,000. Contour Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 64.6% in the 1st quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC now owns 1,037,843 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $87,999,000 after acquiring an additional 407,243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Islet Management LP bought a new position in shares of Cirrus Logic in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,069,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.26% of the company’s stock.

Cirrus Logic, Inc develops high-precision, analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits for a range of customers. It builds an analog and signal-processing patent portfolio. The firm delivers optimized products for a variety of audio, industrial and energy-related applications. Its product lines include portable audio products and non-portable audio and other products.

