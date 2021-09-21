Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Bought by Prentice Wealth Management LLC

Prentice Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 34.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,005 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,529 shares during the quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $318,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CSCO. Washington Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 0.7% during the second quarter. Washington Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,265 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,286,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 0.7% during the second quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. now owns 27,764 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,471,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 0.8% during the second quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,197 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,282,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Corundum Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 2.9% during the first quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 7,073 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Breiter Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 1.0% during the second quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,020 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,114,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. 71.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CSCO stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $56.03. 126,936 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,183,232. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $236.32 billion, a PE ratio of 22.36, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.91. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.28 and a twelve month high of $60.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $56.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.66.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $13.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.04 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 30.82% and a net margin of 21.26%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 6,543 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.69, for a total value of $390,551.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Geraldine Elliott sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.40, for a total value of $2,970,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 64,529 shares of company stock worth $3,827,391 over the last three months. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CSCO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $70.00 price objective on Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, September 16th. JMP Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $56.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.90.

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

