Citigroup Inc. Has $11.23 Million Stock Position in SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX)

Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) by 19.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92,215 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,336 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.18% of SYNNEX worth $11,228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of SYNNEX by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 306,901 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,368,000 after purchasing an additional 13,134 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in SYNNEX by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 24,445 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,976,000 after buying an additional 1,319 shares during the period. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in SYNNEX during the 2nd quarter worth $439,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SYNNEX during the 2nd quarter worth $743,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in SYNNEX during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. 76.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SNX stock opened at $112.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a PE ratio of 11.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $121.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $119.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. SYNNEX Co. has a 1 year low of $50.49 and a 1 year high of $130.93.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 23rd. The business services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.96 billion. SYNNEX had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 2.15%. SYNNEX’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that SYNNEX Co. will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 16th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 15th. SYNNEX’s payout ratio is 5.85%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on SYNNEX from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price objective (up previously from $120.00) on shares of SYNNEX in a research note on Monday, May 24th. increased their target price on SYNNEX from $120.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Barrington Research increased their target price on SYNNEX from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.00.

In related news, Director Dwight Steffensen sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.78, for a total value of $34,134.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dennis Polk sold 1,298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.26, for a total transaction of $153,501.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 129,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,274,343.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,172 shares of company stock valued at $2,572,712 in the last 90 days. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SYNNEX Corp. engages in the provision of distribution, logistics and integration services for the technology industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology Solutions and Concentrix. The Technology Solutions segment distributes peripherals, IT systems including data center server and storage solutions, system components, software, networking equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products.

