Citigroup Inc. Has $11.50 Million Stock Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Citigroup Inc. reduced its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 153,593 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,608 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $11,498,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 215.2% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 424.1% during the second quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 456 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IEFA stock opened at $75.26 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $76.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.31. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $56.55 and a 12-month high of $70.84.

