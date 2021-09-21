Citigroup Inc. Has $12.23 Million Stock Position in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Citigroup Inc. decreased its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) by 11.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 143,585 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 19,309 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $12,230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAH. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton during the first quarter valued at $33,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 90.0% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 625 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton during the second quarter valued at about $65,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 53.4% during the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 945 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 110.1% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,086 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. 89.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BAH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Securities raised their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Truist lifted their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.38.

In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, CFO Lloyd Howell, Jr. sold 5,989 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.01, for a total transaction of $539,069.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Karen M. Dahut sold 42,495 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.49, for a total transaction of $3,802,877.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of BAH opened at $79.83 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.42, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.81. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a one year low of $74.32 and a one year high of $100.26. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.75.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 53.87% and a net margin of 7.24%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s payout ratio is currently 37.95%.

Booz Allen Hamilton Company Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. engages in the provision of management and technology consulting services. It offers analytics, digital solutions, engineering, and cyber expertise. The company was founded by Edwin Booz in 1914 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

