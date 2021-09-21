Citigroup Inc. Has $12.95 Million Holdings in Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN)

Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) by 42.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,283,430 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 679,270 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Southwestern Energy were worth $12,947,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SWN. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Southwestern Energy by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 105,942,579 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $492,632,000 after purchasing an additional 5,925,663 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $20,215,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 163.4% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 5,993,048 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $27,867,000 after buying an additional 3,717,506 shares during the last quarter. Arctis Global LLC boosted its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 209.5% during the 1st quarter. Arctis Global LLC now owns 3,915,319 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $18,206,000 after buying an additional 2,650,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 283.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,427,535 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $11,288,000 after buying an additional 1,794,546 shares during the last quarter. 93.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SWN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Southwestern Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Southwestern Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Southwestern Energy from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Southwestern Energy from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Johnson Rice cut shares of Southwestern Energy from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and upped their target price for the company from $6.75 to $7.50 in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.56.

Southwestern Energy stock opened at $4.85 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.47 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.80. Southwestern Energy has a twelve month low of $2.18 and a twelve month high of $5.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.82.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The energy company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.02). Southwestern Energy had a negative net margin of 35.41% and a positive return on equity of 135.54%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $884.62 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Southwestern Energy will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Southwestern Energy Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). It operates through the Exploration and Production (E&P), and Marketing segments. The E&P segment includes operations in northeast Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and southwest Pennsylvania, The Marketing segment deals in the marketing and transportation of natural gas, oil and NGLs primarily produced in E&P.

