Citigroup Inc. Increases Stake in PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ)

Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ) by 28.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 329,302 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 72,251 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned about 1.13% of PetIQ worth $12,711,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PETQ. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in PetIQ during the 1st quarter valued at $24,986,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PetIQ by 107.9% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 772,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,238,000 after purchasing an additional 400,961 shares during the period. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of PetIQ by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 2,721,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,975,000 after purchasing an additional 258,320 shares during the period. RE Advisers Corp lifted its position in shares of PetIQ by 185.6% in the 2nd quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 128,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,961,000 after purchasing an additional 83,534 shares during the period. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PetIQ by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 3,905,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,725,000 after purchasing an additional 57,200 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:PETQ opened at $24.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $718.73 million, a P/E ratio of -9.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 3.20. PetIQ, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.68 and a fifty-two week high of $46.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.63.

PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.07). PetIQ had a positive return on equity of 5.31% and a negative net margin of 7.92%. The company had revenue of $271.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.61 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that PetIQ, Inc. will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PetIQ from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of PetIQ from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th.

In other news, CFO John Newland sold 4,500 shares of PetIQ stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.69, for a total value of $165,105.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 58,682 shares in the company, valued at $2,153,042.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 8.71% of the company’s stock.

PetIQ Profile

PetIQ, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, procurement, packaging, and distribution of pet health and wellness products. It operates through the Products and Services segments. The Products segment produces and distributes pet medication and health and wellness products to the retail channel.

