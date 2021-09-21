Citigroup Inc. Sells 26,815 Shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)

Citigroup Inc. trimmed its position in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) by 26.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 75,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 26,815 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.12% of Assurant worth $11,784,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Assurant by 1,095.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in Assurant by 35.5% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its position in Assurant by 863.0% in the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments bought a new stake in Assurant in the 2nd quarter worth about $177,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Assurant by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. 95.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AIZ shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Assurant from $188.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. William Blair started coverage on shares of Assurant in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $152.41 price objective for the company.

AIZ opened at $158.82 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $9.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.87, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.66. Assurant, Inc. has a twelve month low of $116.40 and a twelve month high of $172.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $162.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $155.95.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. Assurant had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 9.05%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Assurant, Inc. will post 9.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Monday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 27th. Assurant’s payout ratio is currently 30.59%.

Assurant, Inc engages in the provision of risk management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Global Housing, Global Lifestyle and Global Preneed. The Global Housing segment provides lender-placed homeowners, multi-family housing and mortgage solutions. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device protection products, related & extended service products and related services for consumer electronics & appliances, vehicle protection services, and credit insurance.

