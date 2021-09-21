Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) Shares Sold by AGF Investments Inc.

AGF Investments Inc. lowered its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) by 42.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,566 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,696 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 17.1% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,643 shares of the bank’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 9.1% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,944 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC boosted its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 0.6% in the second quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 40,598 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,862,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 1.4% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,938 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $836,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 10.5% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,883 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CFG opened at $42.35 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.77. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.46 and a 52-week high of $51.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $43.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 28.12% and a return on equity of 10.11%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.73%.

CFG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $43.65 price objective for the company. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.73.

About Citizens Financial Group

Citizens Financial Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment includes deposit products, mortgage and home equity lending, student loans, auto financing, credit cards, business loans, and wealth management and investment services.

