CJS Securities Initiates Coverage on Isos Acquisition (NYSE:ISOS)

Research analysts at CJS Securities assumed coverage on shares of Isos Acquisition (NYSE:ISOS) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Isos Acquisition stock remained flat at $$9.92 during trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 3,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 151,588. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.89. Isos Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.55 and a 52-week high of $10.28.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Isos Acquisition stock. Alta Fundamental Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Isos Acquisition Co. (NYSE:ISOS) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 700,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,916,000. Isos Acquisition accounts for 3.6% of Alta Fundamental Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Alta Fundamental Advisers LLC owned approximately 2.20% of Isos Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period. 45.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Isos Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Westport, Connecticut.

