Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD) Shares Bought by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD) by 44.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,589 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,429 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.20% of Clearfield worth $1,032,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CLFD. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Clearfield by 181.8% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,314 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 7,944 shares in the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Clearfield by 330.6% in the second quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 62,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,322,000 after buying an additional 47,600 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Clearfield in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its holdings in Clearfield by 9.7% in the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 19,518 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,383,000 after buying an additional 1,718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Clearfield by 88.5% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 72,073 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,172,000 after buying an additional 33,831 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.16% of the company’s stock.

CLFD stock opened at $43.42 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $596.72 million, a P/E ratio of 37.43 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.45. Clearfield, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.45 and a 52 week high of $46.92.

Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $38.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.00 million. Clearfield had a net margin of 12.98% and a return on equity of 17.96%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Clearfield, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Clearfield from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Clearfield from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Clearfield in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company.

In related news, Director Patrick Goepel sold 6,103 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.08, for a total transaction of $275,123.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 18.40% of the company’s stock.

Clearfield, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes fiber optic management, protection and delivery products for communications networks. The firm’s products include fiber cabinets, patch cards, assemblies, cassettes, frames, panels, microduct, terminals, vaults, wall boxes, and box enclosures. It offers its products under the Clearview brand.

