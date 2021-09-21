CloakCoin (CLOAK) Achieves Market Cap of $4.09 Million

CloakCoin (CURRENCY:CLOAK) traded down 4.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 20th. Over the last week, CloakCoin has traded up 4.9% against the dollar. One CloakCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.72 or 0.00001675 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. CloakCoin has a market capitalization of $4.09 million and $6,941.00 worth of CloakCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00004056 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00004918 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000776 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0840 or 0.00000196 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 29.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000324 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00005193 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.83 or 0.00027593 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded down 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.37 or 0.00024185 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BlitzPick (XBP) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About CloakCoin

CLOAK is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 3rd, 2014. CloakCoin’s total supply is 5,700,401 coins. The Reddit community for CloakCoin is /r/Cloak_Coin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for CloakCoin is www.cloakcoin.com . The official message board for CloakCoin is www.cloakcoin.com/en/blog . CloakCoin’s official Twitter account is @CloakCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “CloakCoin (CLOAK) is an X13 crypto coin that is attempting to introduce anonymity features via exchanges. The team has a core set of four developers workig to implement these attributes. The PoW block reward is a flat 496 coins and will stop after seven days where PoS takes precedence at 6% per annum. There was no premine and the block time is set to 60 seconds. “

