Cloopen Group (NYSE:RAAS) Trading 3.9% Higher

Cloopen Group Holding Limited (NYSE:RAAS)’s stock price was up 3.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $4.28 and last traded at $4.28. Approximately 900 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,604,766 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.12.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.97.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Cloopen Group in the 1st quarter valued at $137,000. Rokos Capital Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Cloopen Group in the first quarter valued at about $206,000. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Cloopen Group in the first quarter worth about $206,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Cloopen Group during the first quarter worth approximately $214,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Cloopen Group during the 1st quarter valued at $377,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Cloopen Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based communications solutions in the People's Republic of China. The company offers a suite of cloud-based communications solutions, which include communications platform as a service solution that provides application programing interfaces and software development kits to embed messaging, voice call, audio and video, instant messaging, and other communications into enterprises' applications, services, and/or business processes; cloud-based contact centers, which offers RongCC and 7moor Cloud solutions; and cloud-based unified communications and collaborations, such as RongVideo that provides instant messaging, audio and video conferencing, and telephony solutions.

