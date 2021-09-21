Clough Global Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLO) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Clough Global Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLO) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 105,000 shares, a decline of 27.4% from the August 15th total of 144,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 323,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLO. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clough Global Opportunities Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Clough Global Opportunities Fund by 53.9% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 5,988 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 2,098 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Clough Global Opportunities Fund by 37.0% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,625 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,789 shares during the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Clough Global Opportunities Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $130,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Clough Global Opportunities Fund by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 16,075 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 2,950 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEAMERICAN:GLO traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $12.46. 1,010 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 239,108. Clough Global Opportunities Fund has a 52-week low of $8.74 and a 52-week high of $13.17.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be given a dividend of $0.1087 per share. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 20th.

About Clough Global Opportunities Fund

Clough Global Opportunities Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners L.P. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. For its fixed income portion, the fund invests in both investment grade and non-investment grade issues.

