Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) Price Target Lowered to $9.00 at HC Wainwright

Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) had its price objective trimmed by HC Wainwright from $10.00 to $9.00 in a report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
CLVS opened at $4.57 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $541.13 million, a PE ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 1.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.51. Clovis Oncology has a 52-week low of $4.06 and a 52-week high of $11.10.
Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $36.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.81 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Clovis Oncology will post -2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Clovis Oncology
Clovis Oncology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing anti-cancer agents in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its commercial product includes Rubraca (rucaparib) tablet, a small molecule poly ADP-ribose polymerase inhibitor, used as monotherapy for the treatment of patients with deleterious BRCA mutation associated advanced ovarian cancer, who have been treated with two or more chemotherapies, and selected for therapy by an FDA-approved companion diagnostic for Rubraca.
