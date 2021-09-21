Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) Price Target Lowered to $9.00 at HC Wainwright

Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) had its price objective trimmed by HC Wainwright from $10.00 to $9.00 in a report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

CLVS opened at $4.57 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $541.13 million, a PE ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 1.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.51. Clovis Oncology has a 52-week low of $4.06 and a 52-week high of $11.10.

Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $36.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.81 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Clovis Oncology will post -2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Clovis Oncology by 14.8% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,964 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 2,056 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Clovis Oncology by 10.5% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 26,993 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 2,569 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Clovis Oncology by 19.8% during the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 23,550 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Clovis Oncology by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 105,572 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $612,000 after purchasing an additional 4,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Clovis Oncology by 31.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 17,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.66% of the company’s stock.

About Clovis Oncology

Clovis Oncology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing anti-cancer agents in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its commercial product includes Rubraca (rucaparib) tablet, a small molecule poly ADP-ribose polymerase inhibitor, used as monotherapy for the treatment of patients with deleterious BRCA mutation associated advanced ovarian cancer, who have been treated with two or more chemotherapies, and selected for therapy by an FDA-approved companion diagnostic for Rubraca.

