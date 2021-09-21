Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP) Holdings Lifted by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,158 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 560 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners were worth $784,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 143.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $73,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $104,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Coca-Cola Europacific Partners alerts:

Shares of CCEP stock opened at $56.90 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.91. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC has a twelve month low of $34.02 and a twelve month high of $63.04. The company has a market capitalization of $27.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.62, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.79.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a research report on Sunday, September 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Kepler Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a research note on Sunday, September 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.12.

About Coca-Cola Europacific Partners

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Plc engages in the distribution and sale of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: Iberia, Germany, Great Britain, France, Belgium/Luxembourg, Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, and Iceland. The company was founded on August 4, 2015 and is headquartered in Uxbridge, the United Kingdom.

Featured Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP).

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.