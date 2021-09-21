Cochlear Limited (ASX:COH) Announces $1.40 Final Dividend

Cochlear Limited (ASX:COH) declared a final dividend on Monday, August 23rd, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Sunday, October 17th will be paid a dividend of 1.40 per share on Sunday, October 17th. This represents a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 22nd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.53, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 3.06.

In other Cochlear news, insider Dig Howitt sold 8,991 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of A$237.23 ($169.45), for a total value of A$2,132,934.93 ($1,523,524.95). Also, insider Christine McLoughlin purchased 232 shares of Cochlear stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$231.11 ($165.08) per share, with a total value of A$53,617.06 ($38,297.90). Insiders have bought 12,278 shares of company stock valued at $2,615,287 in the last ninety days.

Cochlear Limited provides implantable hearing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cochlear implants, including Nucleus 7, Nucleus 6, Nucleus CP802, and Kanso sound processors; and Baha bone conduction implants, such as Baha attract system, Baha connect system, Baha softband, Baha soundarc, Baha 5 sound processor, and Baha sound processor.

