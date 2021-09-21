Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) Shares Sold by People s United Financial Inc.

People s United Financial Inc. lessened its holdings in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 19,709 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 574 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in Cognex were worth $1,657,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Westpac Banking Corp lifted its stake in shares of Cognex by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 98,927 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $8,315,000 after purchasing an additional 6,900 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cognex by 1,915.4% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 118,002 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $9,793,000 after purchasing an additional 112,147 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Cognex by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,733,545 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $227,978,000 after purchasing an additional 423,509 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cognex by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,205,159 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $100,016,000 after purchasing an additional 96,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Cognex by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 93,934 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $7,796,000 after purchasing an additional 11,963 shares during the last quarter. 88.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cognex in a research note on Friday, August 6th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Cognex in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, HSBC lowered Cognex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cognex has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.29.

Shares of NASDAQ CGNX opened at $85.07 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $86.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.93. Cognex Co. has a 1-year low of $58.82 and a 1-year high of $101.82. The company has a market cap of $15.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.04 and a beta of 1.65.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. Cognex had a return on equity of 21.92% and a net margin of 30.96%. The company had revenue of $269.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $263.11 million. Analysts anticipate that Cognex Co. will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.00%.

In other news, Director Patrick Alias sold 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.19, for a total value of $1,525,825.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Anthony Sun sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.41, for a total value of $2,592,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 337,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,142,809.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Cognex

Cognex Corp. engages in the provision of machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate tasks in processes, where vision is required. The company was founded by Robert J. Shillman, William Silver and Marilyn Matz in 1981 and is headquartered in Natick, MA.

